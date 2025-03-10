Cowboys Reportedly Eyeing Eagles 27-Year-Old
The Philadelphia Eagles have some serious talent heading to the open market on Monday.
We're going to see plenty of moves across the league as the National Football League's legal tampering period begins. Players won't be able to officially sign new deals until the new NFL league year begins later in the week, but we'll start to see deals reportedly being agreed to on Monday.
One guy who is garnering some interest already is Eagles 27-year-old cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. He joined the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season and was solid for the team. He's heading to the open market and reportedly has at least four teams interested in him including the Dallas Cowboys, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.
"Healthy market anticipated for Eagles free agent corner Isaiah Rodgers, per league source, including these potential spots (Carolina Panthers), (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), (New York Giants), and Cowboys."
The Eagles are built well at cornerback with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean set to play a big role for the team for years to come. Philadelphia recently released Darius Slay but there's still a possibility that the two sides come together on a new deal. James Bradberry also was released by the Eagles.
It certainly could make sense to bring Rodgers back with Slay and Bradberry both released. We should find out more about his future pretty quickly when free agency begins. We're going to see plenty of moves get done on Monday. Could Rodgers sign quickly?
More NFL: Eagles Projected To Lose Standout 25-Year-Old To Colts