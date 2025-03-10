Eagles Projected To Lose Standout 25-Year-Old To Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles may not have the best day on Monday.
Free agency is beginning and the Eagles could lose some key pieces before the day wraps up. There’s a chance that Philadelphia could add pieces, but the Eagles surely will at least lose some guys.
Mekhi Becton, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams all will be available unless something audio rising happens on Monday.
All three deserve big deals. CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan made a list projecting top fits for each AFC team and linked Becton to the Indianapolis Colts.
"The Colts have guards Will Fries and Mark Glowinski set to be free agents, creating a need at right guard. Becton -- who is still just 25 years old -- turned into a high-caliber player after kicking in from tackle to guard with the Philadelphia Eagles, and proved to be a key piece in the team's Super Bowl LIX run," Sullivan said. "While Colts head coach Shane Steichen didn't have any overlap with Becton when he was the offensive coordinator from 2021-2022, he does know the system he's coming from, which gives a better picture of how he'd fit in Indy."
The Colts have one of the best running backs in football in X. Indianapolis also has a very intriguing young quarterback in Anthony Richardson. Adding a guy like Becton could help to bolster their offensive line. The Colts are a run-heavy team and certainly should do everything possible to bolster the offense line.
Hopefully, the Eagles don’t lose the 25-year-old, though.
