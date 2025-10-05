Dallas Goedert Touchdown Helps Eagles Take 10-3 Halftime Lead Vs. Broncos
PHILADELPHIA – Dallas Goedert has become a red zone threat for the Eagles. The tight end snared his third touchdown catch in the last two games, this one from two yards away, to give the Eagles a 10-3 lead midway through the second quarter of their game against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
That score stood up at halftime as the Eagles are looking to run their record to 5-0.
There was plenty to like about the game's lone TD drive.
First, A.J. Brown had an 11-yard catch on third-and-two to jump start the march.
Second, and even bigger, was a 52-yard completion DeVonta Smith on third-and-17 to put the Eagles at Denver’s 26.
Third, Brown was mugged by the reigning defensive player of the year, Pat Surtain II on the very next play after the connection with Smith to give the Eagles first-and-goal at the 2.
That’s when Goedert latched onto his TD pass with 7:20 to play in the second quarter. He had touchdown catches from 2 and 5 yards in Tampa last week.
A couple other notable plays from the first half:
-Za’Darius Smith notched a third-down sack for a 13-yard loss that knocked the Broncos out of field goal range. The Eagles took the punt at the 10 and marched 90 yards for their TD that made it 10-3. For Smith, it gave him 1.5 sacks this year and remains the only edge rusher with a sack.
-Saquon Barkley had his longest run of the season, 17 yards, as the Eagles answered the Denver Broncos’ opening field goal from 55 yards by Wil Lutz with a 31-yard field goal from Jake Elliott to even the game at 3-3 with 29 seconds to play in the first quarter.
The Eagles lost left guard Landon Dickerson and backup tight Grant Calcaterra in the half. Both were listed as questionable to return.
Dickerson, who was replaced by Brett Toth, left with an ankle injury and has been banged up since the start of the season, with offseason knee surgery then another knee surgery late in training camp, and he has been bothered by a back issue and now an ankle.
Calcaterra left with an oblique strain. He had two catches for 18 yards when he went out.
All week much was made of the Eagles’ offense getting Brown and Smith involved. They were in the opening half.
Smith had four catches for 75 yards, Brown had four for 35, and quarterback Jalen Hurts was 13-for-19 for 138 yards and a 120.3 passer rating. His TD toss to Goedert was his sixth touchdown pass of the season. Three have gone to his tight end.
