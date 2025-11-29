Eagles Make Kevin Patullo Decision Clear After Crushing Bears Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles' offense clearly isn't firing on all cylinders right now.

Whether you want to blame the coaching, or the players, at the end of the day all that matters it the offense isn't where the team likely needs it to be to make a deep run this season. This has been a talking point all season, but the Eagles were still winning games. Now, Philadelphia has dropped back-to-back games against the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears and has quickly gone from the No. 1 seed in the NFC to the No. 3 seed.

The offense has especially struggled since the Week 9 bye week. The Eagles came out of the bye and scored 10 points against the Green Bay Packers, 16 points against the Detroit Lions, 21 points against the Cowboys, and 15 points against Chicago.

The Eagles can't catch a break

May 28, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo speaks with the media at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After Friday's matchup against Chicago, Eagles head coach was asked once again about offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and doubled down that he will not be losing playcalling duties at this time.

“No, we're not changing the play caller, but we will evaluate everything,” Sirianni said after the game.

Sirianni continued from there.

"That's what this weekend, we'll have another little, mini bye and I think that's the, you know, another short week that leads to a long weekend. We will evaluate everything. But again like I said, it's never just about one person. You win as a team and you lose as a team and you try to evaluate everything. Win, lose, or draw and get better from it."

That last line is the important one to follow. If the Eagles were to cut ties with Patullo, that arguably would be putting a Band-Aid on an issue that goes beyond him. On Friday, Jalen Hurts went 19-of-34 passing for 230 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Saquon Barkley had 13 carries for 56 yards.

If a few of those passes went the Eagles' way or Barkley was able to break one through, the perception would be different. At this point, the Eagles have played 12 games and had a bye week. There are just five games left. Changing the coordinator would arguably do more harm than good. Even if it is easy to call on him negatively,

There are scheme things that can get cleaned up. All season, AJ Brown's route tree has been talked about, but he's been red-hot over the last two games.

Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer pointed out that the Eagles' offense ranks 28th in success rate.

"After today's performance, the Eagles offense ranks 28th in success rate," Kapadia wrote on X. "They are producing a positive play at a lower rate than offenses like the Saints and the Jets. It's the worst offensive success rate for an Eagles team through Week 13 in the last 20 years."

That's not good and clearly shows the issues going on with the team. But if you just cut ties with Patullo, then you would have to install a new playcaller, which would have a learning curve on its own. Plus, that doesn't fix the fact that the offensive line is beaten up, Barkley is struggling, and the other issues going on. All in all, the easy option would be to scapegoat Patullo, but there's more going on.

