Defense Helps Eagles Take Early Lead Against Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS – The Eagles offense was still a mess. After scoring a touchdown on the opening drive, that required a pair of fourth-down conversions, they went three-and-out on their next three possessions against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
If not for the defense, the Eagles would have been in trouble, but a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jalyx Hunt and a goal-line stand that was aided by a holding call, drawn by Moro Ojomo, on what would have been a 6-yard touchdown on fourth-and-one, the Eagles escaped the first half with a 14-6 lead.
The Eagles, looking to end a two-game losing streak, hadn’t had a turnover since Week 3 in Tampa, when Jihaad Campbell picked off Baker Mayfield at the goal line to thwart a drive. That drought ended early in the second quarter of their game against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
That was when Jalyx Hunt picked off Carson Wentz over the middle. It became a pick-six when Hunt raced 42 yards for a touchdown with 13:26 to play in the second quarter.
Not satisfied with one pick from Wentz, the quarterback the Eagles spent the second overall pick on in 2016, they got got another from the QB when rookie Drew Mukuba swiped a deep throw for his second of the season on the Vikings’ next possession after Hunt’s pick.
Eagles' Offensive Struggles Continue
The Eagles couldn’t do anything with the possession, which started at their 44. The big play that led to a three-and-out punt was Minnesota defensive lineman Jalen Redmond beating Brett Toth easily off the line to stop Squon Barkley for a 6-yard loss.
Toh entered the game at center for Cam Jurgens who was questionable to return with a knee injury. The Eagles were also left short-handed on the edge when Azeez Ojulari was listed as questionable to return with a hamstring injury.
Shortly before kickoff, it was reported that Brandon Graham was likely to come out of retirement and sign a contract, perhaps as early as Monday, to help the team’s pass rush and provide the veteran leadership that walked out the door when Za’Darius Smith suddenly retired.
Graham can’t play offense, however, and this is a unit that, even after the extra days to talk through some things during a mini-bye, still can’t figure it out.
They started the game strong, moving 75 yards in 12 plays, using 8 minutes and 1 second. The drive was capped on a 37-yard throw from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown on fourth-and-four. The drive featured Hurts under center and Saquon Barkley running the ball. He had five carries for 24 yards on the march, but closed the half with just 30 yards on eight runs.
Tank Bigsby got into the act on the first drive, carrying the ball once for 11 yards, but was never seen again.
Hurts was sacked three times. He 9-of-11 passes for 86 yards and a passer rating of 129.5. Wentz’s passer rating was 46.3 with two interceptions, and 162 yards on 11 of 19 completions.
The Eagles, who were 1-for-9 on third down last week, were 0-5 in the half and had just 117 total yards. They have yet to have more yards than their opponents in the first six weeks, and will have trouble breaking that telling streak after the Vikings put up 117.