Despite Significant Attrition At CB, Eagles Have Persevered
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have a lot to do at cornerback when training camp opens next month, and the foundation for that was built in the spring.
Ultimately, Philadelphia must replace six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, impressive CB3 Isaiah Rodgers, and versatile jack of all trades Avonte Maddox in Roy Anderson’s room.
The plan for all of that was foreshadowed during spring ball with the first decision moving Defensive Rookie of the Year runner-up Quinyon Mitchell from right cornerback to the left side to replace Slay as the CB1 on the outside.
From there, star slot CB Cooper DeJean will likely play RCB when the Eagles are in “base” and only two CBs are on the field – something that happened less than 10 times per game last season – before moving inside in nickel with intriguing third-year prospect Kelee Ringo rotating in to take over at the RCB.
The versatility of DeJean is a luxury for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who feels the emerging star can play inside or out and even factor in at safety depending on the development of the less-proven players in the defensive backfield like Ringo and safeties Sydney Brown and Drew Mukuba.
Depth at CB is solid again as well, with nine-year veteran Adoree’ Jackson brought in as insurance for Ringo on the outside and as the projected Rodgers-like CB3.
Then you have rookie fifth-round pick Mac McWilliams, who began his cross-training to slot work late in the spring, as well as a natural zone-coverage CB with ball skills in third-year player Eli Ricks.
Ricks has been a forgotten man by most with all the changes, but the Eagles have presumably kept him around for two years with an end game in mind. Although Ricks lacks long speed, he projects well in Fangio’s scheme as a coverage player, but needs to improve in run support to get on the field more.
The deep reserves likely battling for practice squad spots are veteran Parry Nickerson and undrafted rookie Brandon Johnson in the slot with the returning Tariq Castro-Fields and A.J. Woods, with UDFA B.J. Mayes added in as outside CBs.
Considering what the Eagles lost in the offseason, GM Howie Roseman did a solid job repopulating things and giving Fangio, secondary coach Christian Parker, and Anderson multiple avenues to go if Plan A of Mitchell, DeJean, and Ringo has to be altered.
MORE NFL: Eagles Legend Raises Over $1 Million For Organization's Autism Charity