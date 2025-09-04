Details Emerge From Eagles' Pursuit Of Micah Parsons
On Thursday morning, reports surfaced that the Philadelphia Eagles made a "strong play" for former Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.
ESPN's Adam Schefter is the one who broke the news on social media.
"One team that made a strong play this summer to try to trade for All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons was none other than the Philadelphia Eagles, per league sources," Schefter said. "The Eagles called the Cowboys to see if they could acquire Parsons and bring him back to Pennsylvania. But the Cowboys had no interest in trading Parsons in the division, especially to the defending Super-Bowl champion Eagles, whom they open with tonight."
Schefter joined ESPN's "Get Up" and was asked about Philly's pursuit of Parsons and noted that the Eagles potentially had a better offer on the table than what Dallas got from the Green Bay Packers.
The Eagles tried to land the former Cowboys superstar
"One of the teams that showed the most interest in trading for Micah Parsons was the Philadelphia Eagles," Schefter said on "Get Up." "They were fairly aggressive in trying to trade for Parsons, but the Dallas Cowboys obviously were not in trading Micah Parsons back to Pennsylvania, back into the division. They wanted him out of the division. There's been a lot of talk about why they sent him to Green Bay, why they sent in in conference. Well, at least they didn't send him in division...
"There's not a lot of teams that have less cash, less cap space than the Philadelphia Eagles and yet they were trying to figure out a way, and would've figured out a way to get Micah Parsons under that cap if Dallas was willing to trade him to the Eagles, which they weren't."
Schefter also noted on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he "would bet" the Eagles' offer was more than the Packers'.
Howie Roseman really isn't afraid to make a deal if he thinks it will make the Eagles better. That certainly has been proven time and time again and resulted in a Super Bowl win last season. The Eagles already look like one of the top teams in football and yet the reigning champs tried to land a generational talent. Who is next up?
