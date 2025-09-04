Nick Wright Rips Nick Sirianni Before Eagles-Cowboys Opener
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys are just a few hours from kicking off the 2025 National Football League season at Lincoln Financial Field.
One important aspect of the day is that Philadelphia will be unveiling its Super Bowl LIX banner. This is a big deal, but Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni recently noted that the team itself won't be out there as the banner is shown.
"I didn’t know it was banner night," Sirianni said. "We won’t be out for that."
This comment fell in line with how the team has spoken about the Super Bowl in general throughout the summer, although it was still a bit surprising. Philadelphia has made it clear that the Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror and the complete focus is on the 2025 season ahead.
The Eagles won't be out on the field for the Super Bowl LIX banner unveiling
Nick Wright of "First Things First" on FOX One was asked about the team's decision and Sirianni's comments and certainly didn't seem pleased.
"I know that I'm setting myself up to be even less beloved in Philadelphia, but such is my lot in life," Wright said. "This is so dumb and so performative and so literally unbelievable and, by definition, I do not believe you. It is like he and (Jalen Hurts) have a private competition of who can be more "blasé about winning the championship. Jalen's like 'I won't even put on the ring, I don't know where it is...' And Sirianni is like, 'I'll one up you buddy, what is a banner? We won?'
"Do I think it's bad and going to damage them? No. Do I think it's silly? Do I think there's any positive to it? Do I think there's any reason for the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in front of the collective media to tell one of the dumbest lies that a coach has ever told? 'I didn't know it was banner night but I know we won't be out there.' How do you know? I just don't believe them."
It was a pretty surprising comment, to say the least. In just a few hours, it will be behind the team, at least.
