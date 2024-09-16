Devin White A Healthy Scratch For Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Veteran Eagles linebacker Devin White is a healthy scratch against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.
White spent most of training camp as the projected starter at middle linebacker but was ultimately beaten out by Nakobe Dean. It then becomes difficult to dress White because he does not play special teams, a phase of the game that backup LBs Oren Burks and Ben VanSumeren excel at.
The Eagles' full list of inactives for the Falcons is:
WR A.J. Brown (ruled out Saturday with a hamstring injury)
QB Tanner McKee (emergency QB)
OL Trevor Keegan
OL Darian Kinnard
LB Devin White
CB Eli Ricks
DT Byron Young
Eagles rookie WR Johnny Wilson, who was questionable with a hamstring injury, is officially active for the game.
Brown was ruled out on Sunday afternoon after previously being listed as questionable. He suffered his injury during Friday’s practice and missed Saturday's session with what head coach Nick Sirianni described as tightness.
