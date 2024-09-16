Eagles Make Roster Move, Elevate Two From Practice Squad For Monday Night Game
PHILADELPHIA - With A.J. Brown out, the Eagles had to do a little housekeeping before playing the Atlanta Falcons in their home opener on Monday night.
The Eagles added offensive lineman Nick Gates to the 53-man roster. To make room for him, the team released linebacker Patrick Johnson, who was in his fourth season with the Eagles after drafting him out of Tulane in the seventh round in 2021.
The Eagles also elevated receiver Parris Campbell and tight end E.J. Jenkins from the practice squad for the game. If Campbell plays, and there's a good chance he will, it will be his first game with the Eagles after signing a free-agent deal in the offseason.
Johnson, who could return to the practice squad if he clears waivers, played in 49 game with the Eagles, making two starts. Most of his reps came on special teams.
Gates is considered the backup center to Cam Jurgens. He was elevated from the practice squad last week for the season-opener against the Green Bay Packers. Last year, Gates played 13 games with 10 starts for the Washington Commanders. Before that, he spent four seasons with the New York Giants.
Chances are he would have been elevated again for Monday night, but Brown's injury necessitated a roster move since they were down to four receivers and only had two tight ends in Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra.
That left them in a bind at both receiver and tight end, so Gates is up.
There's a chance the Eagles could be without rookie receiver Johnny Wilson, too. In that case, their wideouts would be DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey, and Campbell.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts is not without weapons even without Brown. Goedert could become a big part of the game plan against the Falcons, and running backs Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gaiwell, and rookie Will Shipley could also be utilized more in the passing game,
