Did Eagles Actually Make 'Mistake' With Bryce Huff?
The Philadelphia Eagles made a handful of big moves ahead of the 2024 season.
Most have been praised left and right, like the additions of Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun. But, one that didn't work out was the addition of defensive end Bryce Huff. He signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal but didn't have a big role with the team and eventually was traded to the San Francisco 49ers this past offseason.
He's over in San Francisco right now and has one sack and four tackles through two games. Last year, he had just 2 1/2 sacks for the Eagles in 12 games. The year before, he had 10 sacks for the New York Jets in 17 games.
Former Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Indianapolis Colts guard Brian Baldinger commented on the Huff deal and said Philadelphia made a "mistake" on 95.7 The Game.
Did the Eagles make a mistake?
"The Eagles made a mistake," Baldinger said. "He’s not a linebacker. He’s a pass rush specialist. He’s gotta put his hand in the dirt. He’s not an outside linebacker like they wanted him to be in Philadelphia… Robert Saleh knows what Huff is. He closed the game out against the Saints like Nick Bosa did the game before. Nick has somebody who can come off the edge opposite of him right now. Huff is better than anybody they had over there at DE the last couple of years.“
At the end of the day, the Eagles' pass rush is in a very good position right now even without Huff. The 49ers have a talented player on their hands and he has had a solid start to the season. It seems like the deal was a win-win at this point. Philadelphia won't see Huff and face off against the 49ers this year unless the two sides collide for a playoff matchup. Not all moves are going to be home runs, but the Eagles are doing just fine at 2-0. Plus, the Eagles add Za'Darius Smith who looked great in his team debut.
More NFL: Steelers Legend Speaks Out Against Philadelphia Eagles