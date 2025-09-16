Steelers Legend Speaks Out Against Philadelphia Eagles
This past offseason was full of chatter about the "Tush Push" but it died down after it was revealed that the play wouldn't be banned as it is currently used for the 2025 season.
While this is the case, the Philadelphia Eagles are back in the news once again. The Eagles used the play a few times Week 2 and it led to an outcry. People all over social media -- and the broadcast -- have started calling for the play to go away once again citing difficult to officiate the play as well as potential false starts from Philadelphia. There's a lot of noise out there for a play that picks up one or two yards.
There was a lot of chatter, especially on Monday. One person who weighed in with an opinion against the play was Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher on the "Dan Patrick Show."
The former Steelers coach spoke out
"I have been against the play for two years," Cowher said. "I've made my feelings quite known. It's not a football play. It's a scrum. When they had that rugby, Dan. You know what they did? They eliminated the scrum. They took it out because it wasn't a safe play. We keep it in the NFL. Make sense of that one. They get rid of it because of years. Are we going to have to wait for some catastrophic injury to change it? I don't think it's a good-looking play.
"I know that Philadelphia is good at it. It has nothing to do with the Philadelphia Eagles for me. But, you know, I think you saw that play yesterday. How many times did we see it because of our technology today that they are leaving before the snap. I don't know how we can somehow look at that play and understand that it is an injury waiting to happen, I think, personally, and it isn't even a good-looking play."
It's only Week 3. This, unfortunately, is probably just the beginning of the "Tush Push" noise.
