Did Steelers Copy Eagles With Blockbuster Deal?
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most dominant teams in football over the last few years and there's many reasons for that.
The coaching has been sound, the offensive line is great and gives whoever is under center time to work, since taking over as the starter Jalen Hurts has been phenomenal, the defensive line has been sturdy, etc. Philadelphia has built a team that can sustain winning, thanks in large part to the NFL Draft. But, they have found talent elsewhere, as well.
For example, the Eagles' passing game was taken to another level in 2022 when Philadelphia went out and acquired AJ Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. That move was seemingly the final piece for the passing offense, at least, and he has been a superstar for the franchise.
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a trade this offseason for a superstar that has drawn comparisons. Pittsburgh wanted a clear-cut No. 1 receiver and went out and acquired DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers than landed him on a long-term extension as well. All in all, the move was very good and CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr had the move as the No. 1 deal of the offseason for situation and compared it to the deal with the Eagles and Brown.
"No. 1. DK Metcalf to Steelers," Kerr said. "Metcalf has been one of the most productive wide receivers since he's entered the NFL, a consistent deep-ball threat with the ability to change a game. He'll be the No. 1 wide receiver with Pittsburgh and an easy target to thrive with Aaron Rodgers.
"Metcalf's numbers should improve in Pittsburgh as he's the focal point of a good passing game. Would it be surprising if Metcalf has the same impact in Pittsburgh as A.J. Brown has had in Philadelphia?"
Will Metcalf have a similar impact in Pittsburgh as Brown has in Philadelphia?