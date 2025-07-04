Packers Linked To Eagles Super Bowl Champ
The Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles have been linked to each other throughout the offseason so far.
This is in large part to the discourse around the "Tush Push." The Packers put forth the proposal to ban the play that ended up falling a few votes short. The Eagles and Packers will face off against each other next season and it's already going to be a hot ticket.
At this point in the offseason, there are a lot of talented players still lookin for new homes, including former Eagles and Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas. He spent the 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills and now is arguably the top remaining free agent.
Bleacher Reports' Matt Holder called a reunion with Green Bay one of the top options for Douglas now.
"Green Bay Packers," Holder said. "Douglas revived his career with the Packers in 2021, and a reunion would make a lot of sense. After moving on from Jaire Alexander last month, Green Bay is expected to start Nate Hobbs and Keisean Nixon at outside cornerback. Both Hobbs and Nixon are better at nickelback, though, so adding Douglas could allow one of them to move back to their more natural position."
Holder mentioned the Packers along with the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams. He notably began his career with Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl in town. He said on social media at one point this offseason that he didn't expect a return to Green Bay. But, does it make sense?
