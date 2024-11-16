Bears Star Could Have Saquon Barkley-Like 'Resurgence' By Joining Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly made the right move this past offseason.
Philadelphia was looking to add another dynamic playmaker to the offense and certainly did so by signing superstar running back Saquon Barkley. He was good last year for the New York Giants, but he has been incredible for Philadelphia.
He currently is leading the league with 1,137 rushing yards and 113.7 rushing yards per game. Barkley also has eight rushing touchdowns, 23 receptions, 210 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.
Barkley has been completely revitalized since joining Philadelphia and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox suggested another player could too after the season. Chicago Bears receiver Keenan Allen hasn't had the season he hoped, but Knox urged him to join the Eagles after the season.
"Allen should be interested in following Barkley to Philadelphia," Knox said. "The Eagles have been desperate for a third receiver to partner with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and his inside-outside versatility would make him perfect for the role.
"Joining the Eagles would also allow Allen to reunite with Kellen Moore, who was the Chargers offensive coordinator in 2023 before taking the same role with Philly this season."
Landing Allen in Philadelphia would be a great move. He hopefully would solve the team's issues with the No. 3 receiver position. The move would work for Allen because he would be with a contender and have a significantly better offense around him.
This is a great idea and is one that could take the Eagles to an even higher level.
