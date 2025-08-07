Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time, Streaming For Bengals Preseason Opener
It's been a long road, but the Philadelphia Eagles return to the field on Thursday night to kick off their preseason action.
The last time that the Eagles took the field for a real football game was on Feb. 9th against the Kansas City Chiefs. You certainly know what happened that day. But, if somehow you don't, we'll remind you. The Eagles took down the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX to win the team's second championship in franchise history.
It was a dominant affair from the jump and Philadelphia ended up winning, 40-22. The final score doesn't tell the entire story, though. The Eagles were up 24-0 at halftime. At the end of the third quarterback, the Eagles led 34-6. The game was over, but the Chiefs were able to score 16 in the final quarter to at least bridge the gap and make the final score look better overall.
It's been a long time coming, but the Eagles will return to the field on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
All you need to know about Eagles-Bengals preseason Week 1 action
Thursday night's affair certainly is going to look different from the Eagles' upcoming 2025 season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4th, but it will still be a fun night overall and you'll be able to catch all of the action.
Here's all you need to know about the Eagles-Bengals preseason Week 1 showdown:
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field
Television: NBC10 in Philadelphia (If you're in the Philadelphia area) outside of Philadelphia, there are a handful of stations showing the game that can be found right here.
Streaming: PhiladelphiaEagles.com, NFL+
Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP
This will be the first of three preseason games for the Eagles. After taking on the Bengals, the Eagles will take on the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 16th followed by a preseason finale on Aug. 22 against the New York Jets. This will all lead up to the season-opener on Sept. 4th against the NFC East rival Cowboys. On opening night, the Eagles will raise their Super Bowl LIX banner, that won't happen during the preseason.
It's been a long few months waiting for the Eagles to return to the field. It's been full of turnover, celebrations, and endless speculation. But, real football finally returns on Thursday.
