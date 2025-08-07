Eagles-Titans Stunner Among Worst Trades In NFL History
There have been plenty of great deals for the Philadelphia Eagles over the years.
Howie Roseman and the front office are one of the best in the business for a reason. It seems like year in and year out, this staff finds a way to get some sort of game-changing deal done. It's not always obvious. Like last year, the Eagles signed Zack Baun and then all of a sudden he turned into a All-Pro and AP Defensive Player of the Year Award finalist.
There are other moves that immediately impressed, though, as well. For example, when the Eagles acquired AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2022 NFL season. This deal has been phenomenal for the Eagles, but the exact opposite could be said for Tennessee.
Where Eagles-Titans falls among worst trades in NFL history
Now, again, if we were only talking about the Eagles, this deal would be ranked as one of the top overall trades in team history. While this is the case, CBS Sports' Jared Dubin compiled a list of the top 12 worst deals in the NFL since 2000 and had the Eagles-Titans trade at No. 5, from Tennessee's point of view.
"No. 5. A.J. Brown for Treylon Burks (and a third-round pick)," Dubin said. "Brown didn't really have superstar counting stats during his time with the Titans. In three years, he averaged 62 catches for 998 yards and 8 touchdowns. But a) he did that while missing a few games a year and averaged a 73-1,184-10 receiving line per 17 games; and b) he did it in one of the lowest-volume passing offenses in the league while racking up monstrous per-route and per-target efficiency stats. The Titans traded him thinking they were giving away a solid wideout whom they could immediately replace with a first-round pick in Burks.
"Things ... did not work out that way. Brown has continued to dominate in Philadelphia, translating his per-route stats over larger samples and averaging 87 catches for 1,343 yards and eight touchdowns per season and playing a key role in two Super Bowl appearances and last year's Super Bowl victory. He's been a Second Team All-Pro in all three of his seasons with the Eagles. Burks ... struggled to even get on the field in the regular receiver rotation through his first three seasons and has been wholly unable to stay healthy. He just went on injured deserve for the third time in four years."
It's hard to argue against that. The Eagles got a top 5 receiver in the game and Tennessee has been missing him ever since.
