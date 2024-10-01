Dolphins Star Could Be Trade Target For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't been at full strength so far this season.
Philadelphia looked good in its Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers. Since then, the Eagles have been dealing with injuries that have significantly impacted the offense. Philadelphia entered the 2024 season looking like it was going to be dynamic on offense, with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson as the team's top three receivers.
Brown only has appeared in one game due to a hamstring injury but should be back for Week 6 action against the Cleveland Browns. Smith missed the team's Week 4 clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while dealing with a concussion and hopefully will be back in Week 6. Dotson has appeared in all four games but has just five receptions for 25 yards.
It seems like another addition could make some sense at this point. One player who could be available is Miami Dolphins receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He hasn't played yet this season due to injury but could be back very soon, and FanSided's Nick Villano called him a trade candidate ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
"Odell Beckham Jr. signed with Miami this offseason to be the team’s third option. He hasn’t even caught a pass from Tagovailoa yet," Villano said. "He’s coming back to Skyler Thompson and Tyler Huntley throwing him balls, whenever he does come back. Word on the street is that the Dolphins plan to open his practice window this week.
"If that’s true, and he returns sooner rather than later, then Beckham could showcase his ability to teams looking to make a trade. Beckham has been traded midseason and helped a team win a Super Bowl in the past. He did it for the Rams, even though he suffered a major knee injury in that game. Now, a few years later, he could do it again."
Beckham was a superstar at one point, but injuries have completely altered the trajectory of his career. While this is the case, he tallied over 500 receiving yards in each of his last two seasons. That production would help the Eagles' offense. Why not take a chance on him, with the offense clearly needing a boost?
