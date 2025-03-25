Dominant Dozen: Eagles WR Comes In At No. 12
PHILADELPHIA - After just four NFL seasons, DeVonta Smith is already the Eagles’ franchise postseason leader in receiving yards, an organization that dates back to 1933.
After catching four passes for 69 yards, including the 46-yard “dagger” in Philadelphia’s 40-22 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX at the Superdome, about an hour drive from Smith’s hometown of Amite City, Louisiana, the 26-year-old can also call himself a world champion.
And Smith did it as a key member of an offense that scored a postseason NFL record of 145 points en route to winning the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
Smith came in at No. 12 on Philadelphia Eagles On SI’s Dominant Dozen: The 12 most impactful players in the Eagles’ run to a Super Bowl championship.
On SI’s Eagles beat reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen put together their lists independent of each other, with No. 1 being awarded 12 points, down to the 12th man earning one point.
Smith finished No. 12 on Kracz’s list and No. 11 on McMullen’s for a total of three points.
Two players received votes but missed the cut: edge defender Nolan Smith (2) and now departed cornerback Darius Slay (1), who was a cap casualty and signed with Pittsburgh in free agency for what will be his 13th NFL season.
Smith finished with 68 receptions for 833 yards and 8 touchdowns in 13 regular-season games and added 16 more catches for 190 yards and the Super Bowl TD in the postseason during the 2024-25 campaign.
The 10th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith has been a consistent winner dating back to high school where he developed into a five-star recruit at Amite High and a two-time national champion at Alabama where he was the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner and the Offensive MVP of the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
With the Eagles, Smith has already put together two 1,000-yard receiving seasons, the franchise rookie record of 916 receiving yards, along with his postseason success.
He was one of only five players to win a Super Bowl, college national title, and a Heisman Trophy, joining an exclusive list that includes Pro Football Hall of Famers Charles Woodson, Marcus Allen, Tony Dorsett, and the dynamic Reggie Bush.