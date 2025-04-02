Dominant Dozen: Emerging Eagles Defensive Star Lands At No. 4
PHILADELPHIA - In the hindsight for what was a Super Bowl LIX-winning season for the Philadelphia Eagles, the team was most in peril during the divisional round against the underdog Los Angeles Rams in the snow of South Philadelphia.
Trailing 28-22 and at the Eagles’ 13-yard line with 1:14 left in the game, the Rams faced a 3rd-and-2 opportunity when Matthew Stafford dropped back with Tyler Higbee in mind.
On the play, the nearest Eagles defender slipped in coverage on the snow-covered turf, leaving the veteran tight end with a clear path to the end zone.
Stafford and the Rams were likely a simple pitch-and-catch away from an upset when a miscommunication up front left Jalen Carter one-on-one. The emerging second-year superstar saved the season with a swim move before engulfing Stafford for a nine-yard sack.
On the very next play with L.A, in desperation mode, Carter, who finished with a career-high matching 2 sacks, 6 QB pressures, and a forced fumble in the game, didn’t even allow Stafford to loft a 50/50 ball near Puka Nacua with an immediate hurry.
The most talented member on Vic Fangio’s top-ranked defense, Carter, 24, landed in the fourth spot on Philadelphia Eagles On SI’s “Dominant Dozen,” the 12 most impactful players en route to a Super Bowl championship.
On SI’s Eagles beat reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen compiled independent lists of the 12 most impactful Eagles players during the Super Bowl LIX-winning season, with No. 1 being awarded 12 points, down to the 12th man earning one point.
Cater finished in a tie with the No. 3 player on the list, who will be revealed with 19 points. The second-team All-Pro defensive tackle was No. 4 on Kracz’s list and a tick better on McMullen’s at No. 3. He lost the tiebreaker because Carter’s high-water mark on No. 3 was below the best finish of the next player on the countdown.
Receiver DeVonta Smith kicked off the countdown at No. 12, and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens came in at No. 11. No. 10 was second-team All-Pro left tackle Jordan Mailata, and he was followed by breakout middle linebacker Nakobe Dean at No. 9 and second-team All-Pro WR A.J. Brown at No. 8
Closing the bottom half of the list was superlative rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at No. 7.
Future Hall of Fame right tackle Lane Johnson was No. 6 and rookie slot cornerback Cooper DeJean kicked off the top. 5.
Carter was the runner-up for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after being the No. 9 overall selection in the 2023 draft out of Georgia and only ramped up from there during his second season under a new coordinator (Fangio) and defensive line coach (Clint Hurtt).
The most improved aspect of Carter’s game was his conditioning, enabling him to play 1,056 total defensive snaps through the Super Bowl win over Kansas City vs. 600 as a rookie.
And as evidenced by his late-gate heroics against the Rams, Carter was often just as effective on snap 50 in a game vs. No. 1.
The numbers say that Carter finished with a career-high 42 tackles – 12 for loss – 45 quarterback pressures, 16 QB hits, 5 pass breakups, 4 ½ sacks, and 2 forced fumbles for the best defense in the NFL. The Apoka, Florida native added 6 more tackles – 2 for loss – 2 sacks, 6 QB hits, 14 pressures, and a forced fumble in the playoffs.
Carter's impact on the defense was far greater than those numbers because he is the player who draws the attention of opposing coaches and often gets the double teams that allowed players like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat to have stellar seasons and generate big money in free agency.
