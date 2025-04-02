The Legacy Of The Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie: 'It's A Good Feeling'
In the Philadelphia sports world, Jeffrey Lurie has already reached rarified air by turning the city’s passion into one of the most well-regarded organizations in the NFL.
Once chided for jumping the gun with an ill-advised “gold standard” comment, if you raise you’re head in 2025, Lurie, 73, could utter those same words and make a credible case for the description after his team reached its third Super Bowl in eight years and took home the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy by slaying the almost-mystical two-headed dragon of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.
The Eagles are on top of the NFL world and are entrenched on the short list of the league's marquee teams.
Over Lurie’s 31 seasons of owning the Eagles, the organization has 11 NFC East championships, and reached eight conference championships, four Super Bowls, and hung two banners at Lincoln Financial Field.
For Philadelphia, championships don’t come easy. The NBA's 76ers haven’t won since 1982-83 and the NHL's Flyers have to go back even further (1974-75). Only the Phillies have also broken through in this century in 2008, but before that, you have to go back to 1980.
What Lurie’s Eagles have done in the post-Chip Kelly era has not been seen in modern Philadelphia sports.
Now, it’s on the verge of being about more than the Delaware Valley.
There is a succession plan in place in the form of Lurie's son Julian, but winning seems to be the fountain of youth for Jeffrey.
“He's been involved in the business operations, football operations. He's sort of been a part of getting to understand and know every aspect of the operation. It's the best way to prepare him,” the elder Lurie said of his son at the NFL's annual league meeting on Tuesday. “He's humble and smart and gaining experience. And most importantly loves the specialness of the culture, the Eagles, the NFL, and the incredible fanbase.
“He gets it.”
Julian, though, will still have to wait a bit to “get” the Eagles.
“But you know what? I think I'm still a young kid, so I don't want to go further than that,” Lurie smiled.
Jeffrey still has some winning to do
“You've got to balance it all out,” Luries said when discussing his team's roster which lost some significant talent coming off Super Bowl LIX. “And the one thing is, we’ve got to do what we think is best in terms of roster construction, planning, and winning big."
Winning big a few more times would expand Lurie’s already strong local legacy to the national level.
“I don't give myself any time to think about that honestly,” Lurie said when asked about his standing in the NFL. “It's going to get, I suppose, determined by others. But I'm someone that actually sort of self determines. I don't look to outside voices and reputations and all that kind of stuff.
“Legacy? I’d just rather focus on getting that third [championship], honestly. I don't think that way. I'm proud of the culture we have more than anything. I'm proud of everything we've accomplished. It's so hard. But no, I just don't think that way.”
Lurie did allow himself to take some pride as the reigning champion, atop all of his financially well-heeled peers.
“Yes, there is,” Lurie said when asked if there is some joy in being the king of the NFL hill at the meetings. “You did some things right, let's put it that way. I know our effort is always there. There's no shortage of wanting to win on any of our part at all. But yeah, you walk through, and you know how hard it is, and everyone's congratulating you.
“It is a good feeling."
