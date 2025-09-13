Duke 3-Star Recruit Getting Early Eagles Buzz
The Philadelphia Eagles are always the team to watch when it comes to adding new players.
It doesn't matter what time of the year it is. It could be the middle of the offseason or the very beginning of the regular season. It doesn't matter for the Eagles, they are always on the look out for more talent.
This week, that was in the form of former Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith and running back Tank Bigsby. Bleacher Report's scouting department already has started to take a look the the upcoming offseason -- months from now -- at who would make sense in the 2026 NFL Draft. Bleacher Report shares a weekly column highlighting draft needs for teams. The college football season is in full swing right now, so that is a catalyst as players make their case now to be drafted in the spring.
It's too early to know who the Eagles will take, obviously, but Bleacher Report projected tight end as the team's biggest need with cornerback at No. 2. While this is the case, the top player projected for the Eagles was cornerback Chandler Rivers out of Duke.
Who could the Eagles add?
"Draft Needs: Tight End, Cornerback, and Edge," Bleacher Report said. "Top CB Scheme Fits on B/R Big Board: Chandler Rivers, Duke (unranked), Mansoor Delane, LSU (unranked), and Malik Muhammad, Texas (No. 27). Overreactions to Week 1 shouldn't drive draft decisions, but Adoree' Jackson's struggles in the season opener highlighted the Eagles' issues with their second outside cornerback spot. Plus, Jackson is only on a one-year deal, so Howie Roseman is undoubtedly exploring the position in this year's draft class.
"Tennessee's Jermod McCoy is the No. 1 corner on B/R's current big board. However, unless he dramatically drops off after tearing an ACL in January, McCoy likely won't be available when Philadelphia is picking. On a similar note, South Carolina's Jalon Kilgore and Illinois' Xavier Scott are ranked higher than the corners above, but Kilgore and Scott play the same position that Cooper DeJean does in Philly. So, Rivers, Delane and Muhammad would be better fits opposite Quinyon Mitchell."
Rivers has played two games so far this season and has four tackles, two tackles for loss, and two passes defended. You may not have heard of him at this point. He was a three-star recruit for Duke. He's in his fourth college season dating back to 2022.
More NFL: Saquon Barkley Has Warning Message Before Eagles-Chiefs