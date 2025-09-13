Saquon Barkley Has Warning Message Before Eagles-Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles are one day away from a Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The upcoming rematch is the biggest story of the week. There's no doubt about that. There’s national interest in this game, unsurprisingly. The Eagles are going to try to move to 2-0, while the Chiefs try to avoid an 0-2 start to the season after losing Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
These two teams are familiar with one another. The Eagles and Chiefs have faced off in two of the last three Super Bowls with each team coming away with a win. It's a pretty big matchup, to the point where a bit of of NFL history will be made. It was shared earlier in the week by Fran Duffy of PHLY Eagles that Sunday's game will be the first time in NFL history we'll see two quarterbacks facing off in the regular season after winning a Super Bowl against each other. Weird, but a fun fact.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley spoke about the rushing offense
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley talked about the matchup and how Philadelphia's plethora of weapons can be used against the Chiefs.
“It's not the first time a team's going to try to stop us,” Barkley said. “Teams tried to stop us last year. No one was really successful besides in the Super Bowl, to be honest. But it opens up a lot of stuff. And we still have a threat at quarterback when he can throw the ball and run the ball, too.
“And that's the beauty about playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. We have so much talent and you take away one thing, we have the opportunity to hurt you in another. But that's just a mindset. Whatever it takes to win football games, whether they stack the box or they don't. But if you don't stack the box, I will make you pay for it. that's just how I feel.”
The Eagles and Chiefs will face off in Kansas City with kick-off scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.
