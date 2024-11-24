Eagles $1.6 Million Breakout Star Has Shocked NFL This Year
The Philadelphia Eagles a very well-built roster and not just because of the star power on the team.
Philadelphia surely has plenty of stars on the team, including Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith among others. While this is the case, the Eagles have plenty of players stepping up. No player arguably has stepped up more this season than 27-year-old linebacker Zack Baun.
He signed a $1.6 million deal with the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season. Before the season, his career-high in tackles was 30 and his career-high in sacks was two. So far this season, he has been one of the best linebackers in football.
In 10 games, Baun already has logged 102 tackles, two sacks, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, and one interception. He has been one of the most impactful linebackers in football and his contract looks like a complete steal.
Although he is just making $1.6 million, he has been so good that he leads all defensive players with 22 defensive stops in coverage, according to PFF.
"Zack Baun leads all defensive players with 22 defensive stops in coverage," PFF said.
Baun has looked like an absolute star this season. Philadelphia should do everything it possibly can to keep him around beyond this season. He's just 27 years old and has plenty of upside. Philadelphia lost one star in Haason Reddick last offseason and seems to have replaced him well.
More NFL: Is Eagles Star DeVonta Smith Playing Vs. Rams? Latest Update On Philly Star