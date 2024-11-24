Is Eagles Star DeVonta Smith Playing Vs. Rams? Latest Update On Philly Star
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly didn't get an update they hoped for this week.
Philadelphia has been preparing to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 action. The two will face off on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium, and Philadelphia unfortunately will be without the services of a star playmaker.
Eagles star wide receiver DeVonta Smith missed practice throughout the week as he has been dealing with a hamstring injury. He missed practice time last week as well but was able to return to the field in time for the team's clash with the Washington Commanders.
That isn't the case this week as the team already ruled Smith out for the clash.
Philadelphia will need to find a way to fill in for Smith's production in what will be a tough game. Smith has 41 receptions for 516 receiving yards on the season to go along with four touchdowns in nine games. He already has had to miss a game for an injury earlier in the season. Hopefully, he will be able to get back on the field in time for the Eagles' Week 13 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Eagles are 8-2 on the season and have won six straight games heading into the clash with the Rams. Clearly, the Eagles are looking like a Super Bowl contender so the most important thing over the next few weeks is getting healthier and hopefully racking up wins to compete with the Detroit Lions for the top spot in the NFC.
Hopefully, Smith can return next week.
More NFL: Do Eagles Play Today? Schedule, Time, Streaming For Philly Clash Vs. Rams