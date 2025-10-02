Eagles $10 Million Man Has Week 5 Injury Concern
The Philadelphia Eagles' offense hasn't been firing on all cylinders this season.
If you have been following along with the Eagles this season, you likely know all of this. Philadelphia is 4-0 on the season, but the Eagles actually have the second-lowest passing yards in the league at 552, just ahead of the Tennessee Titans. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' passing offense has topped 200 yards just once so far this season. What is more important is the win column, which the Eagles are perfect in, but it still is at least slightly a concern.
The Denver Broncos are a tough opponent. Their defense features the 2024 AP Defensive Player of the Year in cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The Broncos' defense is ranked No. 9 right now with 744 passing yards allowed.
The Eagles got some concern on Wednesday
All in all, it's going to be a tough matchup and one thing that makes things even more tricky is the fact that the Eagles now have a question with Dallas Goedert. He popped up on the Eagles' Injury Report on Wednesday with a knee injury and didn't participate. Goedert already has missed one game this season already due to a knee injury, but played in the last two for Philaldelphia. Even with the passing attack not being hot right now, Goedert has been good when he has been on the field.
For example, in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Goedert led the team with four catches, 37 yards, and also had two touchdowns. Saquon Barkley also had four catches and was tied with Goedert in that respect.
There's a clear difference to the passing game when Goedert isn't able to go. The Eagles clearly know Goedert's importance. That's why they didn't trade him away this past offseason and instead restructured his deal to be a one-year, $10 million pact to keep him in Philadelphia.
With all of the questions about the Eagles' offense right now, fans now have to keep a close eye on Goedert once again. We will keep you in the loop as information comes out, but it's concerning any time someone has to miss practice.
