Here's Broadcast Crew And Score Prediction For Eagles-Broncos
The Philadelphia Eagles are three days away from taking on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia enters the contest sporting an undefeated 4-0 record whereas the Broncos are 2-2 on the season so far after taking down the Cincinnati Bengals last week. The Eagles are in first place in the NFC East. The Broncos are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for second place in the AFC West behind the Los Angeles Chargers.
On Sunday, the Eagles and Broncos will face off on CBS and it was shared that the broadcast crew for the Week 5 matchup will feature Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson, as shared by CBS' Jeff Kerr.
The Philadelphia Eagles have a big one coming up
"Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be the announcers for the #Eagles game against the Broncos in Week 5," Kerr said. "Eagles got the CBS 'A' game next week. That's a big weekend in the sports complex with the Phillies in the NLDS as well."
The Eagles and Broncos have a 1 p.m. ET kick-off and will get one of the most high-profile broadcast crews for the showdown.
There's been plenty of drama with the Eagles this week, but that seemingly was cleared up on Wednesday with AJ Brown talking about his social media post. The Eagles are looking for their fifth win of the season and at least should be in a position to get it.
Here's a score prediction for the Week 5 matchup between the Eagles and Broncos:
Eagles - 28 Broncos - 13
The Eagles are the best team in football right now. There's an argument that the drama of the week could actually help to bolster the offseason. Brown is looking for the ball -- and should get it. Maybe the chatter of the week will help to get things going. The Broncos have a tough defense, but no one has proved that they can get through the Eagles yet. Plus, the Eagles have a tough defense of their own. It should be Philadelphia's day again on Sunday.
More NFL: AJ Brown's Long-Term Eagles Future Raising Red Flags