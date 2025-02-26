Eagles $10 Million Star Named Fit For Surprising NFC Team
There's no doubt that the Philadelphia Eagles are going to take a hit in free agency this offseason.
Philadelphia has been fortunate to build this roster with a lot of cheaper, high-upside guys. Fortunately for the Eagles, most of the team's moves have worked out perfectly. While this is the case, guys like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Zack Baun, and Mekhi Becton are all free agents now at the same time and are all going to land large deals.
Sweat is a guy who has been phenomenal for the Eagles. He earned $10 million in 2024 and was in the mix for the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award after sacking Patrick Mahomes 2.5 times. He's a great player coming off an eight-sack season.
NFL.com's Nick Shook made a list featuring "one team fit" for some of the top free agents heading to the open market. For Sweat, he mentioned the Chicago Bears.
"Chicago has a ton of cap room and plenty of positions to address, but I could see them prioritizing a deal for Josh Sweat (likely spending a little too much) in order to pair him with Montez Sweat, which would give new coordinator Dennis Allen a formidable set of pass rushers to scheme around," Shook said. "(Plus, just imagine the fun marketing options the Bears would have with two Sweats up front!) Promotional material aside, this duo would cause problems for opposing quarterbacks in a division filled with high-flying offenses.
"Sure, the Bears probably should allocate the majority of their cap spending elsewhere (e.g. offensive line, receiver), and $42-43 million is a lot to spend on two edge rushers annually. But Josh Sweat is the type of edge rusher Chicago should pursue while still retaining most of their spending power to use elsewhere."
The Bears had a pretty surprising 2024 season. Some pegged the Bears as a possible playoff team ahead of the campaign after drafting Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze and also adding Keenan Allen and D'Andre Swift. Things didn't work out, though, and the Bears won just five games.
Now, the Bears are going to need to be aggressive again. Could Sweat be a solution for them? Their biggest need is the offensive line but it certainly wouldn't hurt to add a pash rusher like Sweat.
