Eagles Considering Reunion With 28-Year-Old All-Pro
The Philadelphia Eagles sound like a team that’s going to be making changes this offseason.
Philadelphia unfortunately won’t be able to keep the entire defense together due to a high price tag and a handful of guys going to the open market.
One guy who is going to be available is 28-year-old linebacker Zack Baun. He was named to the first-team All-Pro and now should cash in after landing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Eagles last offseason.
The Eagles’ defense was the best in football in 2024 and Baun was a finalist for the National Football League Defensive Player of the Year Award so clearly he was an important piece.
It would be nice to have him back and Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman shared that the team will make a “concerted effort” to bring Baun back, as shared by PHLY's Zach Berman.
"Howie Roseman said the Eagles will make a 'concerted effort' to keep Zack Baun," Berman said. "'We didn't do any deals during the season, which probably could have prevented some of these problems, but we just didn't feel like the timing was right,' Roseman said."
The Eagles struck gold with Baun last offseason and now are going to have to open up the checkbook if they want to keep him around. Free agency will begin in March and the Eagles would be wise to make a move with Baun as fast as possible.
