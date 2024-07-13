Eagles 2024 Training Camp Preview: The Offensive Tackles
PHILADELPHIA - When you factor in the depth, offensive tackle is the best position for the Philadelphia Eagles entering the 2024 season.
The Eagles are blessed with two All-Pro level tackles in Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata and have now imported the talented Mekhi Becton, a natural left tackle who could also factor in at right guard if Tyler Steen falters as a fledgling second-year player trying to transition from college OT to an inside player in the pros.
The trio of Johnson, a four-time All-Pro at right tackle, and Mailata, a player Pro Football Focus has graded among the top 10 OTs for three consecutive seasons, as well as Becton, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 draft by the New York Jets, is the most gifted in the NFL.
An amazing athlete, Johnson, 34, is still playing at a very high level although the Eagles are very cognizant of planning for the future at a position highly valued by the organization.
There was a lot of talk GM Howie Roseman would dip into the deep OT pool in the first round of the 2024 draft with the idea of starting the rookie out at RG before kicking them outside to eventually replace Johnson.
That sentiment is essentially a replica of what the organization did with Cam Jurgens, who was drafted as the heir apparent to Jason Kelce at center in 2022 and started at RG last season before moving to his natural position to replace the retired Kelce in the upcoming campaign.
Once Pittsburgh and old friend Andy Weidl selected Washington’s Troy Fautanu at No. 20 overall, the Eagles shifted gears to cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and implemented the new plan of bringing in Becton, who flamed out with the Jets due to injuries a poor developmental plan by a struggling franchise.
Becton, 25, wanted to work with Eagles’ offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, and the best example of why is Mailata, once a football neophyte built up from ground zero to one of the best left tackles in the world.
Mailata combines immense size and strength at 6-foot-8 and 380 pounds with amazing athleticism. The former Australian rugby player is also a natural leader who people gravitate toward, something that will show up this season with Kelce and fellow team leader Fletcher Cox deciding to retire.
Mailata has been so good he earned his second $60 million-plus extension this offseason and is still only 27 years old.
Veteran Fred Johnson is the third fourth very lengthy tackle on the roster and Stoutland likes his upside and athleticism, particularly on the left side.
If Becton wins the RG spot, he may simply switch roles with Steen, a college RT at Vanderbilt before finishing up at LT for Alabama. Steen was projected inside by most of the NFL because of his arm length. As a rookie, however, Steen looked more comfortable outside in training camp than inside.
Also around are Darian Kinnard, a 2022 Kansas City draft pick who has tackle/guard versatility, undrafted free agent Anim Dankwah, and the Eagles’ International Pathway Program exemption who happens to be an Australian rugby player trying to make the transition: Laekin Vakalahi.
Veteran Le’Raven Clark, a player Mailata gives a lot of credit to for helping aid his development, was placed on injured reserve with a leg injury. He was spotted on a Roll-A-Bout during spring work which usually indicates an Achilles and/or Lisfranc injury. The new more liberal roster rules no longer mean an offseason trip to IR is final but it’s unlikely you are going to see Clark, 31, this season.
Depth Chart:
LT - Jordan Mailata, Mekhi Becton; Fred Johnson; Laekin Vakalahi (IPP)
RT - Lane Johnson; Mekhi Becton; Darian Kinnard; Anim Dankwah
IR - Le’Raven Clark
WHAT’S CHANGED: The Eagles did not have the traditional swing tackle role last season, instead using Fred Johnson as the backup to Mailata at LT and Jack Driscoll as Lane Johnson’s backup on the right side. Driscoll signed with Miami in free agency.
Also gone is Roderick Johnson, who spent time on the practice squad and ended the season on IR. He remains a free agent.
In are Becton, Kinnard, Dankwah, and Vakalahi with the latter three serving as developmental players. Becton, though, should be an upgrade over the Fred Johnson/Driscoll dynamic.
COACHING: Stoutland is regarded as one of the best assistant coaches in all of football and was a finalist for the PFWA’s Paul Zimmerman Award, a lifetime achievement honor as an assistant coach in the NFL.
Stoutland is a staple of the organization, not just the coaching staff after bridging the Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson, and now Nick Sirianni eras.
The longest-tenured member of the coaching staff, Stoutland will enter his 12th season as the Eagles’ offensive line coach and has tutored at least one Pro Bowl selection in each of his first 11 seasons in Philadelphia.
Mailata and his rise from novice to star serves as the veteran coach’s crowing achievement and the big left tackle has coined the term “Jeff Stoutland University” on national telecasts as his alma mater.
THE CEILING: The ceiling is that the Eagles have the best OT group in the NFL and the floor probably isn’t too far off that.
THE LONGSHOT: Roseman spent more time on futures signings this year because he felt the draft lacked depth and the undrafted class wouldn’t be as strong. Kinnard is one of that group and the Eagles believe he’s eventually going to be an NFL player.
WHO STAYS/GOES: Lane Johnson, Mailata, and Becton are locks and Fred Johnson might have to fend off Kinnard. Vakalahi has an exemption so he will remain unless the Eagles want to swap him out for another international hopeful. Dankwah is a good bet for the practice squad.
