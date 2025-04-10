Eagles 2025 Draft Preview: The Running Backs
PHILADELPHIA - When you start with a first-team All-Pro on a Canton trajectory who happens to be in the prime of his career and coming off a single-season NFL record of 2,504 rushing yards (including the postseason), running back isn’t exactly going to be at the top of any priority list in the NFL Draft.
NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley, 28, is going to have a difficult time making the sequel match up to the original in Philadelphia. Still, the superstar will remain on the short list for the best RB in football next season while again running behind one of the league’s best offensive lines.
The change comes behind Barkley with capable veteran backup Kenny Gainwell leaving in free agency to join Pittsburgh.
The Eagles had prepared for that eventuality by drafting Will Shipley in the fourth round of the 2024 draft, and the former Clemson star flashed his explosiveness with occasional touch, most notably a 57-yard run against Washington in the NFC Championship Game.
Veteran A.J. Dillon was brought in as insurance if Shipley falters with an increased role. A 250-pound battering ram, Dillon missed all of last season with stinger issues. A proven producer before that as a RB2 in Green Bay, Dillon could serve in a sort of dual-backup situation if healthy.
When Barkley is available, Shipley seems like the better change-of-pace option on game days. However, if the Eagles’ star has to miss a game or two, Dillon might be the better path to carry the football 15 to 20 times as a lead back.
The Eagles also have developmental backs Ty Davis-Price, a 2022 third-round pick by San Francisco, and Lew Nichols on the offseason roster. The organization likes Davis-Price’s running ability, but the LSU product needs to improve the other aspects of his game, especially as an outlet receiver.
It should also be noted that returner Avery Williams, a cornerback in college at Boise State, will be listed as a RB and head coach Nick Sirianni briefly talked about Williams' ability as a gadget player at the league meetings.
Also, third-year player Ben VanSumeren is now listed as a fullback, although Sirianni noted BVS would occasionally work at linebacker as well. Free agent tight end Harrison Bryant can also work as a FB if needed.
DRAFT DAY BOTTOM LINE: Barley got a quick extension after his brilliant 2024-25 campaign, and the Eagles will ride him again as a third-down back.
It will take some time to develop the trust that Gainwell built up with quarterback Jalen Hurts and Sirianni, but Shipley and Dillon offer enough to keep assistant head coach/running backs coach Jemal Singleton comfortable and confident with his room.
EAGLES RB DEPTH CHART:
RB1 Saquon Barkley; RB2 Will Shipley; RB3 A.J. Dillon; RB4 Avery Williams; RB5 Ty Davis-Price; RB6 Lew Nichols
FB1 Ben VanSumeren
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ON SI TOP 10 (we asked three former NFL scouts for their top 10 at the position and came up with a cumulative list):
-First Round
1. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
2. Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
-First Round/Second Round
3. Treveyon Henderson, Ohio State
-Day 2
4. Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
5. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
6. Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
-Day 2/3
7. RJ Harvey, UCF
8. Jordan James, Oregon
9. Trevor Etienne, Georgia
10. DJ Giddens, Kansas State
Small School Sleeper - Marcus Yarns, Delaware
Boom or Bust - Treyveon Henderson, Ohio State
BUILDING THE PERFECT RB
Speed - Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech - The stopwatch says Tuten ran a 4.32 on the 40 at the combine. Needless to say, not many defenders are chasing that down if Tuten gets loose.
Power - Omarion Hampton, North Carolina - At 6-foot and 220 pounds, Hampton is a bruiser who can move any pile when he puts his foot in the ground.
Instincts - Ashton Jeanty, Boise State - Jeanty is the classic zone-running game back who will press the edge and then cut back with elite vision.
Stop/start - Dylan Sampson, Tennessee - Sampson has the best lateral quickness in the draft and a great jump cut.
Best receiver - LeQuint Allen, Syracuse - Allen led the nation’s RBs with 64 catches last season and can even line up outside and not embarrass himself.
Best pass pro - TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State - Henderson would have been a top-10 pass protector in the NFL last season. It’s rare that modern backs come out of college as good in pass protection as Henderson.
EAGLES PRE-DRAFT PROCESS NOTES:
The Eagles used one pre-draft visit on the position on Texas speedster Jaydon Blue, who projects as a third-down back. Blue can handle the receiving aspect of that job, but needs to improve his pass protection and ball security.
Philadelphia has also scheduled Rutgers Day 3 option Kyle Monangai for its local pro day. Monangai’s older brother, Kevin, went to Villanova and was an undrafted free agent of the Eagles in 2015. A two-time 1,000-yard rusher at Rutgers, Monangai lacks long speed but is an instinctive runner who could develop into a good NFL backup.
EAGLES POTENTIAL PICKS:
Day 1 - None.
Day 2 - None.
Day 3 - Jaydon Blue, Texas; Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
The Eagles seem set with Barkley, Shipley, and Dillon doing the heavy lifting with Williams serving as an occasional manufactured-touch player and BVS handling the fullback role.
The only question with that projection is Dillon’s health, and negative results there could open the need for Howie Roseman to consider a Day 3 developmental player. With those types of picks, Roseman likes to identify at least one elite trait to build off of, and that would be Blue’s speed.