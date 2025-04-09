Eagles 2025 Draft Preview: The Quarterbacks
PHILADELPHIA - There is no obvious need at quarterback for the Eagles in the 2025 draft process, but there has been a change on the depth chart.
Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts is entrenched as the QB1, but 2024 backup Kenny Pickett was dealt to Cleveland to make room for third-year pro Tanner McKee to take the next step in his career.
Philadelphia got a 2025 fifth-round pick for Pickett, along with QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who will slot in as the No. 3 QB and serve as insurance in case McKee isn’t ready to seize the backup job.
The Eagles had interest in Thompson-Robinson during the 2023 draft process when he was selected with the 140th overall pick by the Browns. McKee eventually went at No. 188 to Philadelphia in the same draft.
Hurts, 26, is in the prime of his career with an otherworldly penchant for winning. During his four seasons as a starter, the Eagles are 4-for-4 in playoff berths with two NFC Championships and a Super Bowl LIX title.
When the sixth-year pro takes the field, the Eagles have won at a .693 clip (52-23, including the postseason).
DRAFT DAY BOTTOM LINE: Hurts is under contract through 2028, and the Eagles have spent two years evaluating the upside of McKee and came to the conclusion he’s ready to be the QB2. Thompson-Robinson is also young with upside and some NFL starting experience. Even investing a Day 3 pick at this position is unlikely for Philadelphia.
EAGLES QB DEPTH CHART:
QB1 Jalen Hurts; QB2 Tanner McKee; QB3 Dorian Thompson-Robinson
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES ON SI TOP 10 (we asked three former NFL scouts for their top 10 at the position and came up with a cumulative list):
-First Round
1. Cam Ward, Miami
-First Round/Second Round
2. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
3. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
4. Jalen Milroe, Alabama
-Day 2
5. Tyler Shough, Louisville
-Day 3
6. Will Howard, Ohio State
7. Kyle McCord, Syracuse
8. Quinn Ewers, Texas
-Day 3/Priority UDFA
9. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
10. Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
Small School Sleeper - Hunter Dekkers, Iowa Western CC
Boom or Bust - Jalen Milroe, Alabama
BUILDING THE PERFECT QB
Accuracy - Shedeur Sanders, Colorado - Despite a shaky offensive line, Sanders led the nation with a 74.0 completion percentage and is rarely off target when kept clean.
Arm Talent - Jalen Milroe, Alabama - Milton has an enormous arm that can reach any third-level concept with relative ease.
Setup/Release - Cam Ward, Miami - Ward is the most decisive QB in this class when it comes to three-step drops, although Sanders’ mechanics are probably better.
Extending Plays - Jalen Milroe, Alabama - Milroe is the type of athlete who can produce in designed runs on a consistent basis.
Football IQ/Processing - Dillon Gabriel, Oregon - The undersized Gabriel laps the rest of the class when it comes to quickly deciphering things post-snap. He’s very experienced and has been in multiple offenses, showing the same calm approach at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon. If Gabriel were 6-foot-4, he’d be a top 10 pick.
Intangibles - Riley Leonard, Notre Dame - Leonard isn’t a gifted passer but he’s a leader and playmaker who teammates gravitate toward.
EAGLES PRE-DRAFT PROCESS NOTES:
The Eagles have had no known meaningful contact with prospects at the position because things are mapped out with young talent at all three spots on the depth chart.
EAGLES POTENTIAL PICKS:
Day 1 - None.
Day 2 - None.
Day 3 - None.
Rarely is a position completely off the board in any draft, but Hurts turns 27 in August and is winning at a historic level. McKee will turn 25 the day after the draft as a young backup with arm talent and a high football IQ, while Thompson-Robinson, 25, is a dual-threat player who can at least mirror the way Hurts runs the Eagles’ offense if needed.
The goal is to add a camp arm in undrafted free agency, and the somewhat natural choice there is two-year Bowling Green starter Connor Bazelak.
Bazelak will turn 25 in September and is a little older than the Eagles want in rookie prospects, but his experience with new QBs coach Scot Loeffler, the former head coach at BGSU, is something that could be explored for a year on the practice squad.
One other potential option is Graham Mertz, who has starting experience at Wisconsin and Florida. Mertz is a draftable commodity coming off an ACL tear and could provide value as a priority undrafted free agent if no one bites in the draft.
