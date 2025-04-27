Eagles 2025 NFL Draft Synopsis
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles had a heavy-volume 2025 draft pick with 10 selections despite not having a seventh-round pick.
It was only the fourth time long-time Eagles GM Howie Roseman reached double-digits and the first time since 2020.
Here's what Roseman and his staff were able to accumulate in 2025:
Round 1 - No. 31, Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell - The Eagles envision Campbell as a defensive weapon once he's healthy after March shoulder surgery, and he is projected to be a hybrid between the edge and a stacked LB position. In obvious passing situations, expect Campbell to be rushing the quarterback as one of the four main rushers.
Round 2 - No. 64, Texas S Andrew Mukuba - Philadelphia was trying to move up in Round 2 for an undisclosed objective. They settled for another undersized but explosive defender who excels in space. Mukuba will be asked to push third-year player Sydney Brown as the starter on the back end opposite Reed Blankenship.
Round 4 - No. 111, Nebraska DT Ty Robinson - An achiever who was pre-med at Nebraska while carrying 19 credits at one point, while excelling at football, the athletic, versatile Robinson should fit in well with Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo with snaps at the three-technique and 4i.
Round 5 - No. 145, Central Florida CB Mac McWilliams - Many in the league believed the Eagles were going to pull the trigger on Shedeur Sanders here, and Cleveland traded up to No. 144 to secure the Colorado quarterback. The Eagles went McWilliams, a player who should have repopulate the CB position with inside/outside versatility.
Round 5 - No. 161, Georgia LB Smael Mondon Jr. - The latest Georgia defender in Philly is a gifted linebacker who will join Jeremiah Trotter Jr. as young players with upside as insurance in case the Eagles get priced out on Nakobe Dean after next season or the middle linebacker continues to have injury issues.
Round 5 - No. 168, Boston College C Drew Kendall - The first of a couple of Bloodline picks by the Eagles, Roseman praised Kendall's upside in what the GM said is a center-deficient league. The legacy's father is Pate Kendall, a 13-year NFL player who played guard and center and topped out as a Pro Bowl player.
Round 6 - No. 181, Syracuse QB Kyle McCord - A high-level, developmental QB prospect, McCord is a South Jersey native who went to high school in Philadelphia and set ACC passing records with the Orange last season after becoming a breakout star at Ohio State. If things go to plan, McCord will be Jalen Hurts' backup by the 2026 season.
Round 6 - No. 191, Michigan OT Myles Hinton - The son of former Colts great Chris Hinton, a five-time All-Pro and one of the better offensive linemen of his generation, Hinton is a massive man like his father, who has a significant upside for Jeff Stoutland to work with.
Round 6 - No. 207, Texas OT Cameron Williams - Another tackle project who needs Stoutland to hone in on his footwork. Williams looks like a natural right tackle.
Round 6 - No. 209, Virginia Tech Edge Antwaun Powell-Ryland - A very productive college pass rusher who lacks the requisite length and speed NFL teams want on the edge. It will be interesting if Powell-Ryland can take the savviness of his game up a level.
