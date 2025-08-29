Eagles 24-Year-Old Emerging To Replace Milton Williams
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to look very similar Week 1 as it did in Super Bowl LIX. While this is the case, there are guys who will be playing elsewhere when regular season action opens up.
One guy that quickly springs to mind is former Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams.
Williams was one of the big winners of the offseason. He had a career year in 2024 with five sacks for the Eagles. But, he only started seven games. He appeared in all 17 games and the most of his opportunities and was rewarded with a massive $104 million deal from the New England Patriots.
The Eagles have a big hole to fill
Williams had one of the best gmaes of his Eagles tenure in the Super Bowl and will be rememered for that and now the Eagles need to replace him. The obvious answer to this question is 24-year-old defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. He had a solid year in a smaller role than Williams last year with 20 total tackles. Now, he's going to step into the role left by Williams and ESPN's Ben Solak called him the team's biggest X Factor for the 2025 season, including coaches, quarterbacks, or rookies.
"Many next-guy-up options were available here. Edge rushers Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalyx Hunt must replace the lost snaps of Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham, while guard Tyler Steen must step into Mekhi Becton's shoes," Solak said. "But I chose Ojomo, who has to replace the outgoing Milton Williams at defensive tackle, because Ojomo has the best chance to become a sudden star. Ojomo is fresh off his best NFL season, which went underreported behind the career year from Williams.
"Ojomo's game is better against the run, and while he had solid pressure production (9.3 percent pressure rate on 248 pass rushes as compared with Williams' 12.9 percent on 271 rushes), Ojomo did not bring down the quarterback (zero sacks as compared with Williams' five). But Ojomo's film was enough that the Eagles made almost no additions behind him on the depth chart, only bringing in fourth-round rookie Ty Robinson. That implies Ojomo will get all of Williams' third-and-long opportunities beside Jalen Carter. If Ojomo can turn his pressures into sacks at a league-average rate, expect him to start getting the same hype Williams did last season."
Did the Eagles find another gem in Ojomo?
More NFL: Eagles 'Expected' To Sign Former 4th-Round Patriots WR