Eagles 'Expected' To Sign Former 4th-Round Patriots WR
It appears as though another wide receiver will be joining the Philadelphia Eagles in the near future.
Teams have been making moves left and right over the course of the week. Hundreds of players hit the waiver wire as teams have adjusted 53-man rosters and practice squads. The Eagles have been scouring the market and potentially have another playmaker on their hands. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Friday that the Eagles are "expected" to sign former New England Patriots wide receiver Javon Baker to the practice squad.
The Eagles are signing the former Patriots WR
"The Eagles are expected to sign former Patriots wide receiver Javon Baker to their practice squad, sources tell CBS Sports," Zenitz said. "Was a fourth-round draft pick of New England last year and played in 11 games as a rookie for the Patriots last season.
"Baker, who played collegiately at Alabama and UCF, was college teammates with multiple current Eagles players including DeVonta Smith. At UCF in 2023, he ranked first nationally among Power Four players with an average of 21.9 yards per catch."
Baker has a connection with Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, as Zenitz mentioned. He isn't the first receiver to come to town this offseason with a connection to Smith. Philadelphia has been adding receiver talent and recently acquired John Metchie III, who also played college ball with Smith. Metchie and Baker also overlapped at Alabama for two years before Baker moved on to UCF in 2022.
The 23-year-old was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Patriots and appeared in 11 games as a rookie. Baker caught one pass for 12 yards and the Patriots moved in a different direction.
Baker put up some big numbers back in college. For example, in 2023, he has 1,139 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games played. Now, he'll join the Eagles' practice squad that already has included Britain Covey, Elijah Cooks, Terrace Marshall since the team was able to start forming the practice squad this week.
