Eagles Make 3 Changes Before Packers Playoff Clash
The Philadelphia Eagles have been extremely active all season long. Why stop now?
Philadelphia has been aggressive throughout the season and the roster absolutely doesn't look exactly as it did when the Eagles first faced off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. The Eagles and Packers will face off in the Wild Card Round of the National Football League playoffs on Sunday and the Eagles made three more roster moves ahead of the clash, the team announced.
"We have signed (tackle/guard) Brett Toth to the active roster, signed (wide receiver) Joe Ngata to the Practice Squad, and placed (offensive lineman) Jack Driscoll on Injured Reserve," the team announced.
Toth is a three-year National Football League veteran who has spent time with the Eagles and Carolina Panthers. He last appeared in an NFL game in 2023 as a member of the Panthers. He is just 28 years old and has spent the season on the practice squad for Philadelphia.
Ngata is a 24-year-old pass-catcher who played his college ball at Clemson. He was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and has been waived and re-signed to the practice squad a few times.
Driscoll is a five-year NFL veteran who has spent all five seasons with the Eagles. He appeared in 13 games with the Eagles throughout the regular season.
Philadelphia will welcome the Packers to town on Sunday and it is continuing to make moves left and right.
