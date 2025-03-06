Did Possible Replacement For Eagles' Josh Sweat Become Available?
The Philadelphia Eagles could end up losing Josh Sweat as free agency kicks off across the National Football League next week.
If the Eagles don’t sign Sweat to a new deal before free agency —like they did with Zack Baun — then it wouldn’t be surprising to see him go. If he reaches the open market, he’s going to cash in. Sweat is just 27 and had a real shot at the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award after a masterful 2.5-sack performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Philadelphia should try to keep Sweat. If they lose him, their pass rush obviously will take a hit. The Eagles would need to add another piece and one superstar surprisingly is available now.
The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly decided to move on from Joey Boston on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Chargers have informed star pass-rusher Joey Bosa that he’s being released," Rapoport said. "One of the best Chargers ever."
If the Eagles lose Sweat, they absolutely should go after Bosa. He’s just 29 years old and was a Pro Bowler in 2024 with five sacks in 14 games. He has dealt with some injuries and only appeared in 14 games total over the last two years, but when he's healthy he can still be a dominant player.
Bosa had a two-year deal worth over $40 million but it wouldn't be a surprise if he gets less in free agency. The Eagles have been tied to Myles Garrett as a potential trade candidate. If they can't get the Cleveland Browns star could they turn their attention to Bosa?
More NFL: Eagles Legend Projected To Get $9 Million Deal With Future In Question