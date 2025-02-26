Eagles 27-Year-Old Super Bowl Star Expected To Leave Philly: Insider
Soon enough, free agency will be here and we will have an opportunity to see real moves happen across the league rather than just rumors and speculation.
The Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl but the work doesn't stop there. The front office likely is hard at work preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine, which will begin later this week. Free agency will begin in March and the Eagles are going to have to find a way to walk a thin line of improving the roster even further and deciding which internal options to keep around.
One player who is heading for a large payday is 27-year-old EDGE Josh Sweat. He had eight sacks in 2024 and finished the campaign on as high of a note as a player could ask for. Sweat had 2.5 sacks against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and there was a real argument that he could've been the Super Bowl MVP.
Now, he's heading to the open market after likely the most important game of his life. It obviously would be great to keep him. If possible, there's no reason why the team shouldn't want to keep the entire roster intact. But, this isn't realistic. Sweat is going to cash in and may be too expensive. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared that the expectation is that he is going to land elsewhere.
"Josh Sweat, the Super Bowl likely or close MVP, could be out," Fowler said on ESPN's "Get Up." The expectation is that he will sign elsewhere so they're going to have a need there."
It has been great having Sweat in town for the last seven years. If he does leave, hopefully, he continues to thrive elsewhere. He will always be remembered in Philadelphia for that Super Bowl performance.
