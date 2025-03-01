Eagles 28-Year-Star Projected To Leave For Dysfunctional NFC Team
The Philadelphia Eagles are the most well-run team in football and should be good once again in 2025.
The fact the the Eagles should be good isn’t necessarily a sign that they will be able to keep the entire roster together, though. Free agency is coming and the Eagles likely will be hit hard.
ESPN’s Aaron Schatz made a list projecting one free agent signing for each team and predicted breakout star Zack Baun will land with the Carolina Panthers.
"LB Zack Baun (PHI)," Schatz said. "The Panthers finished dead last in defensive DVOA, so why not sign this past season's best defensive playmaker? Baun, who was barely used as an edge rusher for New Orleans, was a revelation as an off-ball linebacker with the Eagles in 2024.
"Baun was a first-team All-Pro and finished fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year balloting. He led the league with 34 defeats, a stat that counts big plays including turnovers, and registered 11 tackles for loss. He would easily slot in as an inside linebacker next to Josey Jewell and become the focus of the entire Panthers' defense."
Carolina is a team that needs a lot of work. The Panthers won just five games in 2024, two games in 2023, and seven games in 2022.
Baun was arguably the best linebacker in football in 2024. It would be great to bring him back, but that’s easier said than done.
Philadelphia will need to open the checkbook. Are they willing to do so?
