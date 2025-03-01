Patriots Eyeing Eagles Projected $36 Million Super Bowl Star
Somehow we are just a few weeks away from free agency beginning across the National Football League.
It feels like the Super Bowl was yesterday between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia came away victorious in Super Bowl LIX but now there are choices to make. They don't have a lot of time to just sit around and celebrate. Free agency is quickly approaching and the Eagles' defense could take a hit.
The Eagles have a lot of talent heading to the open market and MassLive.com's Karen Guregian, Mark Daniels, and Chris Mason reported that the New England Patriots could have interest in Eagles 25-year-old defensive tackle Milton Williams.
"Mike Vrabel’s comments about the Patriots showing aggression in free agency wasn’t lip service," Guregian, Daniels, and Mason said. "It’s been reinforced by sources around the league. Vrabel’s team is widely expected to hit free agency hard when the legal tampering window opens on March 10.
"The Patriots plan to beef up the trenches, seeking both offensive and defensive linemen. A top target to monitor is Philadelphia defensive tackle Milton Williams, who is considered a good fit in Vrabel’s system. The 25-year-old finished with a career-high five sacks and 10 quarterback hits last fall. Given the uncertainty surrounding Christian Barmore’s health and Davon Godchaux’s future in Foxborough, Williams could bring stability and a championship pedigree to the middle of the defense."
He won't come cheap with a projected $36 million price tag over three years, per Spotrac. The Patriots have more cap space than anyone else and could afford that.
