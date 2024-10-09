Eagles $38 Million All-Pro Predicted To Leave Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles will have some tough decisions to make in the not-so-distant future.
After much speculation, cornerback/safety James Bradberry earned a spot on Philadelphia's initial 53-man roster. Bradberry was solid during training camp and earned a spot on the roster after switching positions to safety.
Bradberry has been on the Injured Reserve with a leg injury this season, but soon enough, he will be ready to practice again. While this is the case, FanSided's Jake Beckman predicted that he won't actually play a game with Philadelphia this season and could get cut or traded.
"James Bradberry seems like a good dude, which makes this tough," Beckman said. "He had a career season in 2022 and was a huge part of the Eagles making it to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, after that, he signed a three-year extension, and then his play plummeted. Going into this season, he had some kind of leg injury and was placed on the IR.
"At some point soon, the Eagles are going to open his 21-day practice window but given the depth at both safety and cornerback, he won’t see the field. The Eagles have paid him the $20 million that was guaranteed on his contract, so there is no harm if they cut him. Obviously, the hope is that they trade him, but that would mean a team is dumb enough to think they can draw some life out of a washed-up cornerback coming off of an injury."
Bradberry was great in 2022, but it wouldn't be too shocking to see his time with the Eagles coming to an end. He signed a three-year, $38 million deal with Philadelphia, but things haven't necessarily worked out.
