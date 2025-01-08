Eagles $5 Million Star Predicted To Cut Ties With Philly For Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles will have some tough decisions to make this offseason in free agency.
Clearly, the Eagles' front office knows how to build a winning roster. The Eagles have been one of the best teams in football over the last few years and now have a chance to hopefully make a deep playoff run.
Whether the Eagles hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy or are knocked out by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round, there will be decisions to be made in free agency. One player who will be worth watching in free agency is breakout star defensive tackle Milton Williams.
Williams will be a free agent as his four-year, $5 million rookie deal is coming to an end at the end of the season. Philadelphia should try to bring him back after logging five sacks throughout the regular season, but there definitely will be competition for his services.
Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted that the Minnesota Vikings will end up nabbing him.
"Top 2025 Free-Agency Target: DL Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "It seems highly likely that Byron Murphy Jr. and/or Stephon Gilmore will get re-signed ahead of free agency. With that assumption, adding an interior pass-rusher should be Minnesota's biggest priority in the offseason as the position group could use a boost. Also, Jonathan Bullard, Jerry Tillery and Jihad Ward are impending free agents.
"Williams should be the club's top target on the open market. The 25-year-old has five sacks (11.5 in four seasons) and 39 total pressures through Week 17 this season, earning an elite 90.6 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus that ranks second at the position."
Will he return to the Eagles in 2025?
