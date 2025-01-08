Jalen Hurts Update: Why Signs Are Pointing To Playoff Return
The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
There has been a lot of chatter about the status about the status of star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts has missed time due to a concussion but fans shouldn't be worried right now. Hurts went down in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders and hasn't played in a game since.
Hurts missed Week 17's action due to the concussion and was still in the concussion protocol in Week 18, although he wouldn't have played even if he was fully healthy with starters resting.
There are two big reasons why fans shouldn't be concerned right now. The two are the technical rules of the concussion protocol and the fact that the Eagles waived Ian Book on Tuesday. Hurts technically hasn't cleared the protocol yet because you need to practice to do so. He wasn't going to play last week and didn't practice, this could've delayed his time in the protocol. The next big step will be Wednesday. The Eagles will practice and if Hurts is able to practice with no issues, than he likely would get cleared.
Keep an eye on social media around this afternoon to see the team reveal who practiced today. If Hurts is on the list -- which seems very likely -- you shouldn't have much concern.
On top of that, another sign is the fact that the team waived Book. If the Eagles had hesitation about Hurts, they would've kept another depth.
These aren't guarantees by any means, but everything does seem like it is trending in the right direction.