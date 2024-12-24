Eagles $5 Million Star Predicted To Defect To Broncos
The Philadelphia Eagles have some up-and-coming star power on their defense.
Philadelphia is a team that has developed a lot of talent on defense. The Eagles have arguably the best defense in football and a good chunk of it either has been drafted by Philadelphia or signed to cheap while developing into impact players.
One player who has developed into a star in his own right is 25-year-old defensive lineman Milton Williams. He was selected in the third round of the 2021 National Football League Draft and has developed into an integral piece of the Eagles' defensive line.
He will be a free agent at the end of the season and is having the best year of his career ahead of it. So far this year, he has a career-high five sacks to go along with eight quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 20 total tackles.
It will be interesting to see how free agency will play out for him but Bleacher Report's scouting department predicted that he will end up landing with the Denver Broncos.
"2025 Free Agency: DT Milton Williams, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "The Broncos have a lot of good things going for them on defense. However, the depth along the defensive front is a concern. Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers are good, but they're both sort of 5-technique hybrids. D.J. Jones is a more pure defensive tackle, but the 29-year-old isn't getting any younger.
"Adding Milton Williams would go a long way toward completing the group. He'll be 26 next season and is putting together his best year yet with five sacks."
Keep an eye on him as the season winds down and free agency kicks off.
