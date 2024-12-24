Eagles Could Add Ex-Titans QB With Jalen Hurts Injury Concern
The Philadelphia Eagles had a tough day on Sunday.
Philadelphia took on the rival Washington Commanders and lost 36-33. What's much more important is the fact that Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts missed most of the action due to a concussion. There was a point when he put his helmet back on but quickly took it right back off and was ruled out.
Hurts was diagnosed with a concussion and it's unknown if he will be able to play in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys. Just in case, the Eagles should look to bring in another depth piece. Former Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill remains available in free agency and could be worth a flier.
He's an 11-year National Football League veteran with an 81-70 record. The hope is that Hurts is okay and will be back for Week 17 action. But even if he is able to play against the Cowboys, it would still make sense to bring in a player of Tannehill's caliber.
Philadelphia has a real chance to make a deep run in the playoffs this year and Tannehill is a guy who has had a lot of success in the NFL. There's no way to know how each individual will react and heal from a concussion. It could never hurt to have too much depth.
Tannehill is out there in free agency and with the season winding down could easily be had for cheap. At this point, why not?
