Eagles $51 Million Man Could End Up Being One-And-Done
What do the Philadelphia Eagles have up their sleeves?
Philadelphia had a great National Football League Draft but didn't make any trades involving current players on the roster ahead of it. The Eagles were in a lot of trade speculation with guys like Dallas Goedert and Bryce Huff brought up, but nothing got done. There's months to go until any real action kicks off across the league so there's obviously still time if the Eagles want to shed salary.
NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich made a list of eight potential hypothetical trades for Huff this offseason and one landing spot that he floated was the Chicago Bears.
"Chicago Bears," Ulrich said. "Bears give 2026 5th for Huff, 2026 7th.Familiarity greases the wheels for a lot of transactions in the NFL, but it’s not just coaches with hands-on experience with players. Front office personnel can have a big sway on moves. Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham wasn’t with the Jets or Eagles when Huff was on those rosters but he’s close with former Jets GM Joe Douglas and the two have similar philosophies. It’s safe to say Cunningham could see the same value in Huff that Douglas did, and that could lead the Bears to show interest in Huff.
"The Bears added to their defensive line in free agency but both GM Ryan Poles and HC Ben Johnson have alluded to wanting waves of pass rushers coming at opponents. There are some candidates on the roster like Austin Booker, Dominique Robinson and Daniel Hardy but none of them have anything on their resume like what Huff has produced so far."
Huff signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal last offseason with Philadelphia. He's entering just the second year of the deal but didn't have the year he likely hoped in 2024. Could he end up being one-and-done?
