Eagles 53-Man Roster Prediction Has Some Surprises
PHILADELPHIA – The NFL cutdown process has begun. Former Eagles Greg Ward and Boston Scott were released by their teams, the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams, respectively. The Eagles have not yet cut anyone, and have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to turn in their list of 53 protected players.
Here is my prediction as to who those 53 will be, and there are some surprises:
QUARTERBACK (3)
Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee
Note: Will Grier could land on the practice squad.
RUNNING BACK (3)
Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gainwell, Will Shipley
Note: No need for four, but Ty-Davis Price, Kendall Milton, and Lew Nichols are all worthy PS candidates.
WIDE RECEIVER (5)
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey, Ainias Smith
Note: What, no Johnny Wilson? I have him heading to injured reserve.
TIGHT END (2)
Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra
Note: The Eagles kept four last year, and maybe E.J. Jenkins sneaks on.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10)
Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Mekhi Becton, Cam Jurgens, Fred Johnson, Nick Gates, Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon, Tyler Steen
Note: Tough call between Brett Toth and Nick Gates. I flipped a coin, to be honest.
DEFENSE
TACKLE (6)
Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Marlon Tuipulotu, Thomas Booker
Note: Booker may surprise but he deserves a spot.
END/OLB (6)
Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, Brandon Graham, Patrick Robinson, Julian Okwara
Note: What, no Jalyx Hunt? He has an oblique injury, and those things take time to heal. So, it’s off to IR. Missing the first four games of the season before being activated isn’t the worst thing. Besides, I think Okwara deserves a chance to continue his strong summer.
INSIDE LINEBACKER (5)
Devin White, Nakobe Dean, Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., Ben VanSumeren
Note: Oren Burks just missed too much time. He could get to the PS.
CORNERBACK (5)
Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, Cooper DeJean
Note: Five seems light, but there will probably be three corners on the PS so they could take turns being elevated on a per-game basis if necessary. Besides, James Bradberry (see below) can also play here in a pinch.
SAFETY (5)
Reed Blankenship, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Avonte Maddox, Tristin McCollum, James Bradberry
Note: Yes, Bradberry makes it and so does McCollum, who made a big leap from Year 1 to Year 2 and deserves it. Sydney Brown and Caden Sterns start on PUP.
SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
Kicker: Jake Elliott
Punter: Braden Mann
Long snapper: Rick Lovato
Note: Obviously.
PRACTICE SQUAD (16)
Will Grier
Kendall Milton
Ty Davis-Price
Joseph Ngata
Parris Campbell
EJ Jenkins
Brett Toth
Darian Kinnard
Gottlieb Ayedze
PJ Mustipher
Josh Jobe
Zech McPhearson
Andre Sam
Parry Nickerson
Eli Ricks
Oren Burks
More NFL: Eagles Could Keep James Bradberry: "Excited He’s Here And Has Versatility"