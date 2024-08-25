Eagles Today

Eagles 53-Man Roster Prediction Has Some Surprises

My final 53-man projection delivers some surprises at receiver, outside linebacker, and cornerback, among other spots.

Ed Kracz

Jalen Hurts throws a pass during Eagles training camp.
Jalen Hurts throws a pass during Eagles training camp. / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI
PHILADELPHIA – The NFL cutdown process has begun. Former Eagles Greg Ward and Boston Scott were released by their teams, the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams, respectively. The Eagles have not yet cut anyone, and have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to turn in their list of 53 protected players.

Here is my prediction as to who those 53 will be, and there are some surprises:

QUARTERBACK (3)

Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee

Note: Will Grier could land on the practice squad.

RUNNING BACK (3)

Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gainwell, Will Shipley

Note: No need for four, but Ty-Davis Price, Kendall Milton, and Lew Nichols are all worthy PS candidates.

WIDE RECEIVER (5)

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey, Ainias Smith

Note: What, no Johnny Wilson? I have him heading to injured reserve.

TIGHT END (2)

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra

Note: The Eagles kept four last year, and maybe E.J. Jenkins sneaks on.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10)

Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Mekhi Becton, Cam Jurgens, Fred Johnson, Nick Gates, Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon, Tyler Steen

Note: Tough call between Brett Toth and Nick Gates. I flipped a coin, to be honest.

DEFENSE

TACKLE (6)

Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Marlon Tuipulotu, Thomas Booker

Note: Booker may surprise but he deserves a spot.

END/OLB (6)

Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, Brandon Graham, Patrick Robinson, Julian Okwara

Note: What, no Jalyx Hunt? He has an oblique injury, and those things take time to heal. So, it’s off to IR. Missing the first four games of the season before being activated isn’t the worst thing. Besides, I think Okwara deserves a chance to continue his strong summer.

INSIDE LINEBACKER (5)

Devin White, Nakobe Dean, Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., Ben VanSumeren

Note: Oren Burks just missed too much time. He could get to the PS.

CORNERBACK (5)

Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, Cooper DeJean

Note: Five seems light, but there will probably be three corners on the PS so they could take turns being elevated on a per-game basis if necessary. Besides, James Bradberry (see below) can also play here in a pinch.

SAFETY (5)

Reed Blankenship, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Avonte Maddox, Tristin McCollum, James Bradberry

Note: Yes, Bradberry makes it and so does McCollum, who made a big leap from Year 1 to Year 2 and deserves it. Sydney Brown and Caden Sterns start on PUP.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

Kicker: Jake Elliott

Punter: Braden Mann

Long snapper: Rick Lovato

Note: Obviously.

PRACTICE SQUAD (16)

Will Grier

Kendall Milton

Ty Davis-Price

Joseph Ngata

Parris Campbell

EJ Jenkins

Brett Toth

Darian Kinnard

Gottlieb Ayedze

PJ Mustipher

Josh Jobe

Zech McPhearson

Andre Sam

Parry Nickerson

Eli Ricks

Oren Burks

