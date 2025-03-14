Eagles Reportedly 'Open' To Trading $108 Million Duo
The Philadelphia Eagles already have made one big trade. Could at least one more be on the way?
Philadelphia traded fan-favorite safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans earlier in the week. It sounds like he isn't the only person who has been in trade talks. FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared that the Eagles have been "open" in trade talks centered around tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive end Bryce Huff.
"Sources: The Eagles have been open to trade talks involving TE Dallas Goedert and DE Bryce Huff," Schultz said. "Goedert is in the final year of his deal, while Huff — one of last year’s big free-agent signings — has seen limited playing time due to Philly’s deep rotation."
Goedert has spent his entire seven-year National Football League career as a member of the Eagles. There were reports recently that the Eagles were looking for a fourth-round pick in exchange for Goedert. He signed a four-year $57 million deal with the Eagles and has one more year left on his deal.
Huff signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles last offseason but didn't have the season he hoped to have. He does have two years left on the deal, though.
Overall, those are two pretty big contracts so it's not shocking that the Eagles are looking to move them. Philadelphia would save a little bit of cap space if they could move both. Nothing seems guaranteed, but there's been chatter at least.