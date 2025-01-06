Eagles 7-Year Vet Predicted To Leave Philly After Playoffs
The Philadelphia Eagles hopefully have an exciting few weeks ahead of them.
Philadelphia will take on the Green Bay Packers next weekend in the Wild Card Round of the National Football League playoffs. The Eagles are the No. 2 seed in the NFC and have a real chance of making a deep run this year.
The Eagles widely are considered to be one of the top Super Bowl contenders in football. Philadelphia's full focus should be on the playoffs, but free agency is going to be very intriguing afterward. One player who will hit the open market is veteran cornerback Avonte Maddox and FanSided's Devon Platana predicted that he won't be back.
"Avonte Maddox once held a notable role in the Eagles' secondary early in his NFL career," Platana said. "Injuries have forced him into more of a backup role in recent years, resulting in his playing a career-low 30% of defensive snaps this season. While some cornerbacks can make the most of their limited opportunities, Maddox has struggled to do so in Year 7...
"Maddox's contract expires this offseason and it's hard to imagine the Eagles bringing him back based on his latest performance. Even if the coaching staff is sheltering him with a lower snap count, he's still providing inadequate defense whenever he steps foot onto the field. It's clear that he's no longer the Maddox of old."
Maddox has spent his entire seven-year career with the Eagles to this point. If he's going to be leaving Philadelphia this upcoming offseason, hopefully, it is with a Super Bowl ring.
