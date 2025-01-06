What Eagles' Jalen Hurts Has To Do To Return For Playoffs
The Philadelphia Eagles now know who they will be taking on in the first round of the National Football League playoffs.
Philadelphia will welcome the Green Bay Packers to town in the Wild Card Round on Sunday, Jan. 12. The Eagles finished the regular season with an impressive 14-3 record and locked up the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The Eagles will have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, unless they were to face off against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship (if they get that far).
The biggest question now is whether or not star quarterback Jalen Hurts will be on the field for the Eagles in the first round of the playoffs. Hurts suffered a concussion in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders and hasn't played since.
Hurts has been working through the NFL's concussion protocol, but he reportedly was present at the team's walkthrough on Sunday which is a good sign.
There are five steps in the protocol. The five phases are symptom-limited activity, aerobic exercise, football-specific exercise, club-based non-contact training drills, full football activity and clearance.
The walkthrough is a non-contact practice teams hold in preparation for games for specific situations. Based on the league's definition of the concussion protocol, it seems as though Hurts may be in phase four: club-based non-contact training drills. If this is the case, then Hurts would just need to be cleared for full activity and examined by an independent neurological consultant to return.
This is speculation based on the latest reporting of Hurts' activities. It does seem as though he should be ready to go for the team's matchup against the Packers, but concussions are tricky so keep a close eye on the team.
